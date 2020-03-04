Is Jennifer Winget’s CRYPTIC POST addressed to the rumours surrounding Beyhadh 2 going digital?

MUMBAI: Ever since the news of Beyhadh 2 going off-air broke, there has been a lot of chaos relating to the same. While a few reports suggested that the show will shut from Television and will stream exclusively on OTT platform.

Finally, the channel put a rest to all the speculations by giving across a statement which read: "The rumours around 'Beyhadh 2' going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. 'Beyhadh 2', like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel”.

There were also reports claiming that Jennifer is not keen on doing the show if it shifts on digital platform.

Well, looks like Jennifer has put all the speculations and rumours to rest with her recent cryptic post. In the post, Jenny is seen with a confused expression and have captioned it with “Aing! Yu Ke Yeh Kaun Bola”.

Have a look at the post:

While rumours mills are churning stories, looks like Jennifer has taken a dig on all of it with her own swag and style.

What are your views on the same? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.