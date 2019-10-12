Jennifer Winget’s Top Performances Before Beyhadh 2 Which Makes Her A Multi-Talented Actress

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. She made her debut with Shaka Laka Boom Boom where she played the role of Piya. The show was popular which paved way to give Jennifer’s career a new rise.

Winget appeared in a number of shows like Kkusum, Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kahin To Hoga among others. Well, with the actress all set to gear up for her upcoming show. Let’s take a look at some of the best performances of Jennifer before Beyhadh 2.



1. Dill Mill Gaye

Jennifer rose to fame with STAR One’s popular drama series Dill Mill Gaye. She played role of Dr. Ridhima opposite handsome hunk Karan Singh Grover. The actress was highly appreciated for her role and fans loved the chemistry between her and Karan.



2. Saraswatichandra

Jennifer’s career took a huge turn when ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali signed her for his show Saraswatichandra. The actress played the role of Gujarati girl Kumd Desai. Jennifer’s simplicity and supber acting skills received thumbs up from the viewers. The audiences also loved the fresh pairing of Jennifer and Gautam Rode. It was one of the best performances of Jennifer.



3. Beyhadh

After playing soft and subtle roles in most of her shows, Jennifer was seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Beyhadh. The actress played an obsessive short tempered lover Maya in the show who can go to any extent for her man. The show reflected Jen’s madness and the way she got into the skin of her character was applaud-worthy. Beyhadh proved to be a path-breaking show for Winget’s career.



4. Bepannaah

After leaving everyone mesmerized with performance in Beyhadh, Jennifer entertained everyone with her mind-blowing performance in Bepannaah. The actress is shown as a loving wife who is so madly in love with her husband and can’t believe he betrayed her. Jennifer nailed the role Zoya Siddiqui. It was one of the remarkable performances of Jennifer’s long career.

So folks, what do you think about Jennifer’s performances? Do let us know in the comments.