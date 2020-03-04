News

Jennifer Winget's 'Beyhadh 2' not going off-air

MUMBAI: Amid the rumours of Jennifer Winget-starrer "Beyhadh 2" going off-air, Sony TV has released the statement, confirming that the show is not ending.

"The rumours around 'Beyhadh 2' going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. 'Beyhadh 2', like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel," the statement read.

Launched in December, 2019, the second season of "Beyhadh" also features Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. The first part starred Jennifer and Khushal Tandon in the lead roles.

