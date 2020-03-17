Jethalal and Tapu get dhoti draping lessons from Champaklal

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) will see Jethaa Lal and his son Tapu receive dhoti draping lessons from Champakk Lal.

Champakk Lal and Jethaa Lal see that Tapu is hooked on to his mobile and is constantly whiling away his time doing irrelevant stuff on social media. That is when Champakk Lal advises him to use his free time to learn some skills which will be useful in life. He informs Tapu that Jethaa Lal as a teenager picked up many such skills during his free time, which has helped him as an adult. He then says his only regret is Jethaa Lal didn’t learn to wear a dhoti and how it is important to know how to wear it. Jethaa Lal agrees to learn to wear a dhoti and Champakk Lal decides to teach them both right then and there. He asks Tapu to get two dhotis from the cupboard and goes on to demonstrate how to tie an authentic dhoti. He also shows them how to walk briskly wearing a dhoti so that they don’t trip while walking.