Jhalak Dikhha Jaa contestants give K-POP icon Aoora a tour of Bollywood!

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is all set to raise the bar in its 11th week with the theme 'Ek Aur Ek Gyarah’. Each contestant will showcase their exceptional skills in a thrilling showdown as the race to the finale begins. To support and boost the confidence of the participants, the show will welcome their friends and families including Prince Narula, K-pop idol ‘Aoora’, Mr. Faisu, Sumedh Shinde, Babil Khan, and Jasleen Royal amongst others, making it a starry affair.

Get ready for a fusion of cultures and talents as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa gets a touch of South Korea! In a delightful twist, the talented contestant Adrija Sinha has caught the attention of none other than South Korean singer Aoora. As Aoora joins the show to support Adrija, he will be welcomed with open arms. But that's not all – the contestants will introduce Aoora to the Bollywood world. Shiv Thakare will take the lead in teaching Aoora some lively ‘Baarati’ dance moves. Meanwhile, RJ Glenn will share the iconic step of Anil Kapoor's ‘My Name Is Lakhan’. As if that isn't enough excitement, Shoaib Ibrahim will take the stage to groove with Aoora on the upbeat tunes of Bollywood's Bhai Salman Khan, shaking a leg to the catchy beats of ‘Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din’. Not just this, host Rithvik Dhanjani, will add his signature humor and playfully teach Aoora some funny Hindi phrases.

Don’t miss the dazzling dance performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!