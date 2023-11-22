Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant, Anjali Anand’s mother to make special appearance on the show; talks about her dream being fulfilled of Anjali dancing on Jhalak

MUMBAI: Viewers have always been left in awe at Anjali Anand’s power-packed performances in various shows. Her performance as Gayatri Randhawa in the hit film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is still being talked about and appreciated. The actress is currently participating on Sony TV’s Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, and according to a report in ETimes, her mother will be making an appearance on the show in one of the coming episodes.

While Anjali and her dance partner Danny Fernandes are putting their best forward on the show, Anjali will receive a sweet visit from her mother, Purnima Anand to give some motivation and support for Anjali.

The report goes on to mention that Anjali’s mother will be seen talking about how Anjali had worked as a background dancer, and through dancing on the Jhalak stage, her dreams are being fulfilled.

In an exclusive chat with ETimes, Anjali shared that she is excited to be doing Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11. She said that she was a little scared doing Khatron Ke Khiladi as it was her first reality show, but that served as an experience which prepared her for a show like Jhalak. She had mentioned that doing Jhalak entails a lot of physical activity including drops, lifts, and some acts without a harness, which require intense training. Anjali also shared that she is making the most out of the training and the entire process of the show.

It will certainly be exciting to watch Anjali’s mother on the show, as viewers will get to learn more about the journey of the talented actress.