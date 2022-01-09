Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is a dream come true for me, I have manifested this for the past 8 years, says Rubina Dilaik

MUMBAI:1. What are your thoughts on participating on ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’?

A. ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ is a dream come true for me. I have manifested this for the past 8 years. Although the show is coming back after 5 years, I have dreamt to be a part of this show for a long time. I would like to say that you should always dream big because dreams do come true.

2. Are you nervous to be a part of such an iconic show like ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’?

A. I am nervous yet confident, but I never let the confidence rule my mind and never let the nervousness rule my heart.

3. Owing to your success in television, you have been given the title ‘Boss Lady’, how much do you think you have to mould your personality to do reality tv?

A. There is a reason it is called a reality show, you do not have to pretend to be anything, you absolutely can be your true self! If you have a façade, you can never be a part of a reality television. Your personality must shine and only then you can win.

4. You have been a part of multiple television shows, do you aspire to be a part of the big screen as well?

A. For me the medium is not important, the work matters. As an artist doing impactful work is my prime focus and the medium in which I am doing it. If television offers me projects that are creatively satisfying, I will always choose television.

5. How do you look at your journey?

A. My journey is 70% failure and 30% success. Failures teach you so much, the weight of the failures are so happy that success doesn’t matter. I have learnt throughout my career that it is important to fail otherwise one wouldn’t understand the meaning of success. I am proud of the fact that I have failed and risen out of it. And most importantly if you want to work and succeed then you need to accept the failures.

6. People say that you are fragile, and you have taken up back to reality shows, how strenuous has the process been?

A. If I were fragile, how would I have done back-to-back shows. The stress and the struggle are all in your head, if you actually enjoy the job, it will never be strenuous. Having said that, at times it gets extremely difficult. I came back from Cape Town and immediately started rehearsing for 4-5 hours a day regularly for ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, the body sometimes gives up but the show has to go on and if you are passionate about something, you will do it no matter what comes your way.

7. How has the success changed your career?

A. As I mentioned earlier, failure has changed my career drastically rather than success. I don’t allow myself to bask in the glory of my success for a long time, I try and move ahead to the next adventure.

8. As a person do you like being judged, because in this show you will be judged at all stages?

A. As a public figure I am always being judged for everything that I do I life. Starting from social media to the real world I am always being judged. At least in this show I will be judged based on an art.

9. How does it feel to be on a show where Madhuri Dixit is a part of the judging panel?

A. It adds to the pressure when someone as talented and amazing as Madhuri Dixit is sitting and judging your performance. You always tend to question yourself, whether you are doing the right thing or whether your performance is up to the mark. It becomes extremely challenging. You always want to give your cent percent and that’s what I will try and do.



10. Do you believe in competition?

A. I believe my greatest competition is me and I want to better myself with each act that I do and each work that I take on. I think that is most important for me.

11. You have danced in the past, so do you think it will be easier for you to win ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’?

A. I think everyone has their own journey and everyone is working hard, and everyone deserves the best, so I believe that winning or losing is secondary, the journey is what matters. The things that you learn from the journey is important and winning and losing is extremely subjective.