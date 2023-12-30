On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shiv Thakare, saying, “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion”

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 19:42
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI : This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will seethe participants deliver breath-taking performances, bringing their A-game to the dance floor as theywelcome the New Year in style. The episode, titled ‘New Year Special’, will bring viewers top-notch entertainment and will see the celebrities grapple with a unique challenge with the 'Adla Badli' of choreographers. The celebrity contestants will be paired with new choreographers, who will present them in a new avatar, showcasing different styles and facets of their talent. Adding to the excitement will bethe Captains of Superstar Singer - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Sayli Kamble, and Mohammad Danish, who will join the new year celebrations. And in an interesting twist to the show - the competition will get even more fierce as makers reveal the first glimpse of wild contestants – Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, and Nikhita Gandhi. 
 
The reality star and Amravati’s rockstar, Shiv Thakare, will showcase his versatility as a dancer with his performance on 'Pehle Bhi Main'. Paired with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar this week, Shiv will deliver a spectacular performance that will leave the judges surprised. Impressed by the performance, Judge Farah Khan said, “Today, Shiv danced with his deepest emotion, and Anuradha, I would give you some credit for that. The way you did lifts, the floor work, the way you acted, I would say, for me, this was your best performance. Because I always feel Shiv takes things casually, but there's something else insidehim”.
 
An equally impressed Judge Malaika Arora said, “I am very happy. I like contemporary dance a lot and Anuradha is very skilled at performances like this, where she brings a storyline, whether it's contemporary or lyrical, which is very nice. Storytelling is something she enjoys and Shiv, you did contemporary so well. You were really very good. I think there was something in the song where the feeling escalated in your performance. You looked fabulous. When you were performing, I saw a very different kind of Shiv, and I liked that.” 
  
In a heartwarming moment, hosts Rithvik and Gauahar will surprise everyone with the exciting news that Shiv has bought his own house in the city of dreams - Mumbai. This momentous occasion is made even more special as Shiv, who shares a deep bond with Farah Khan and considers her as his sister, seeks her blessings for this auspicious milestone. Farah, known for her generosity and affection, not only blesses Shiv but also gifts him a beautiful idol of Ganpati Bappa for this new beginning. 
 
Don’t miss the dazzling dance performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

 
 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Sony Entertainment Television Rithvik Gauahar Farah Khan Malaika Arora Shiv Thakare Pawandeep Rajan Arunita Kanjilal Salman Ali Sayli Kamble Awez Darbar Dhanashree Verma Manisha Rani Nikhita Gandhi TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

