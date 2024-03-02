On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Farah Khan praises Shoaib Ibrahim’s act, saying, “This is a Broadway-level performance; feels like I have got the story for Om Shanti Om Part 2 from this act”

Jhalak Dikhhla

MUMBAI : This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is set to celebrate the legacy of Bollywood’s eternal beauty, Juhi Chawla, in a special episode titled 'Jashn Juhi Ka’. In an ode to Juhi Chawla's captivating career in Indian cinema, this episode will feature mesmerizing dance performances by the contestants on some of her most iconic songs from the 90s. Adding a unique twist to the celebrations, the FAM trio of Judges - Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora - will challenge the contestants with a thrilling ‘Grand Costume Party’  challenge, where the contestants have to deliver dramatic performances wearing a unique costume. 
 
Promising to present something new with a dash of fusion, the charming Shoaib Ibrahim, along with choreographer Anuradha Iyengar, will captivate everyone with a spine-chilling act to the song 'Jaadu Teri Nazar’. Giving a fresh perspective to this timeless classic, Shoaib and Anuradha will be seen incorporating eerie elements and suspense in their act to give the song a hauntingly beautiful rendition. 
 
Blown by the innovative choreography and storytelling, Judge Farah Khan said, “Hats off! When I saw your outfit, I thought you were doing a take on Om Shanti Om, but you completely reversed the roles, and Shoaib, the double prosthetics you wore were something I've never seen before. On top of that, you had a mask on. To do this entire act in one take is mind-blowing. Even Juhi was surprised and asked me how you managed to do this. This is a Broadway-level performance; I feel like I've got the story for Om Shanti Om part 2 now (laughs)”.
 
Stunned by the visually striking act, Judge Malaika Arora said, “The emotions that were running in the act, I felt every bit of it. It felt like I was witnessing a scene from a film or production. It gave all kinds of feels - be it Broadway stage, theatre, TV, or the big screen. It was so real. There have been various kinds of horror acts on this stage, but this is probably the best horror act I have ever seen on Indian television.”
 
In a delightful turn of events, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's very own SRK, aka Shoaib Ibrahim, will be seen channelling his inner Shah Rukh Khan as he takes the stage with Juhi Chawla for a special dance performance on the song 'Jaadu Teri Nazar.'
 
Don’t miss the captivating dance performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, every Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

 

