On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Jaaved Jaaferi praises Sreerama Chandra saying, “I think it's fantastic that you've taken MJ as a reference point”

MUMBAI : This weekend, get ready to experience the magic of romance with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’s 'Love Special' episode on Sony Entertainment Television. The celebrity dance reality show will see a flurry of festivities for Valentine’s Week wherein the contestants will express their definition of love through captivating performances. Ace actor and comedian, Jaaved Jaaferi, who introduced the country to break dancing, will grace the episode as a special guest, while the sensational duo, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will also be making an appearance to promote their much-awaited film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.



Known for his soulful voice and dynamic stage presence, Sreerama Chandra will be seen mesmerizing everyone with his performance to the song ‘Roshni Se’ from the film Asoka, with his choreographer Sonali Kar. The duo is set to give the timeless melody a new twist in their own unique style, promising a performance that redefines the song's appeal. Amazed by the act, Judge Arshad Warsi said, “I found the entire sequence very clean and precise. The choreography was good and Sreeram you were amazing, there's no doubt. Every time you perform, you put your heart and soul into the act, you do it with sincerity, and you do it very well. Beautiful act, crisp, nice, and clean dancing. I think you are going to surpass your limit this time.”



Special guest Jaaved Jaaferi, who was impressed by the act, said, “Sreeram, I remember when you performed on Bol Baby Bol Rock N Roll. Obviously, I feel a bit attached because you did so well on it. I'm just recalling the way I've seen you. Like Michael Jackson (MJ), millions of people want to be a complete performer and you also have a journey that you are trying to become a complete performer. You sing so well, and as a dancer and performer, I think it's fantastic that you've taken MJ as a reference point. I really wish you all the best. You lit the stage on fire. As a performer, you have reached that complete performer status, you're on the way.”



Furthermore, walking down memory lane, Jaaved Jaaferi recalls meeting the legend MJ, and he shares, “There was an award function in New York where he was honoured by an Indian society. He came on stage when there was no one else present except me, as I was hosting the show at that moment. As he was coming up, I shared that moment with him, and when he was leaving, I was like, 'I won't let him go,' and I asked, 'Can I give you a hug?' He said, 'Yes, of course,' and he lovingly hugged me. It was a very special moment because Michael Jackson hugged me. So, it will remain with me forever. I had introduced him on stage at the event, and he said, 'Oh, you did a wonderful job, thank you.' I said, 'It's a big thing for me.' He is on a different level. When Michael Jackson came to perform in Mumbai, my wife was 8 months pregnant (with Meezaan Jafferi), and she insisted on seeing the show live. She came with me in a heavily pregnant situation, and we stood there in the front row cheering for him. So, I remember my wife and I witnessed the show live during her pregnancy.”



Don’t miss the captivating dance performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, every Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

