On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Malaika Arora pulls an epic birthday prank on Sreerama Chandra!

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is all set to raise the bar in its 11th week with the theme 'Ek Aur Ek Gyarah’. Each contestant will showcase their exceptional skills in a thrilling showdown as the race to the finale begins. And to support and boost the confidence of the participants, the show will welcome their friends and families including Prince Narula, K-pop idol ‘Aoora’, Mr. Faisu, Sumedh Shinde, Babil Khan, and Jasleen Royal amongst others, making it a starry affair. 

Hold onto your seats as Malaika Arora is about to pull off an ultimate prank on Sreerama Chandra! As the talented singer serenades the guests every week, little does he know that Malaika has a trick up her sleeve. The mischievous diva, Malaika will pull off an epic prank, by playfully expressing her ‘disappointment’ at being ignored when Sreeram is busy entertaining the guests. But just when Sreeram starts to worry, Malaika turns the tables and surprises Sreeram with a spectacular birthday cake, transforming the moment into a joyous celebration and making this a birthday celebration that he’ll never forget! Get ready for a rollercoaster of fun that leaves Sreeram both surprised and delighted on his special day.

Don’t miss the dazzling dance performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

