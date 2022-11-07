Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh to participate in the show?

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is about to begin soon and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same. The latest name to join the list is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 10:52
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. The pre-production has begun, and the makers have already started to approach celebrities for the same.

Earlier, we had reported that Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Mohsin Khan, Simba Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Asim Riaz, Umar Riaz, Divya Agarwal, etc have been approached to be part of the show.

(ALSO READ - Manish Paul enjoys working in both TV, film industry)

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Ayesha Singh has been approached for the show and talks are on between her and the makers of the show.

If things work out then this would be Ayesha’s first reality show on television and no doubt that she is a great dancer and we have seen that in her various posts on social media.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ - Manish Paul enjoys working in both TV, film industry

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Voot Colors Raghav Juyal Dance Plus Abhay Season 2 Dharmesh Dance India Dance Remo Reality show TellyChakkar Divyanka Tripathi Moshin Khan Erica Fernandes Sharaddha Arya Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ashi Singh Surbhi Jyoti Krishna Kaul Eisha Singh dace reality show Manish Paul TellyChakkar
Like
11
Love
1
Haha
1
Yay
1
Wow
1
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 07/11/2022 - 10:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Manraj Singh Sarma on his birthday plans: I am having a working birthday this year and this is what I wanted, I feel blessed to have work in my hand
MUMBAI: Manraj Singh Sarma is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor is seen playing the...
EXCLUSIVE! Gungun becomes a part of Goli and Prathyush's wedding as Anubhav's wife; the duo dance their heart out in Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 scrapped this year, Bigg Boss 16 will go on air from the end of September
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new...
EXCLUSIVE! Adhik reveals his wish to marry Pakhi in front of Anupamaa
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are breathtaking and...
HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Sai's REALITY CHECK to Paakhi leaves her furious in Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows of small screens.  Paakhi and Sai's...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! The show turns into Bigg Boss as Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik get into a massive fight
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Wow! John Abraham Entertainment’s first Malayalam film to hit the theatres on THIS date
Wow! John Abraham Entertainment’s first Malayalam film to hit the theatres on THIS date
Latest Video