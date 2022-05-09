Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! "I would love to perform with Amruta Khanvilkar as she is a good friend and would be comfortable dancing with her" - Gashmeer Mahajani

MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star. He rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial Imlie, where the pair of Aditya and Imlie were loved by the audience.

But a few months back, Gashmeer decided to quit the show as he wanted to do something different and hence, he put an end to Aditya Tripathi. The fans were heartbroken with this news as they would miss him on the show.

Television actor Manasvi Vashist has replaced him on the show as Aditya.

Gashmeer is a huge star in the world of Marathi cinema and he has done a lot of work there. He debuted with P. Som Shekar's Hindi film 'Muskurake Dekh Zara' in the year 2010, although only in 2015, did he achieve popularity, when Carry On Maratha, which was his Marathi film debut, and 'Deool Band' were released.

Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is coming up with a new season and the show is all set to go on air from the 3rd of September 2022.

Gashmeer Mahajani is one of the confirmed contestants on the show and this will be his first reality show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about how difficult it would be to get the compliment from the judges and who among the contestants he would like to perform with someday.

How difficult would it be to be complimented by the judges?

For everyone, it's going to be tough as the show is coming back after five years and in these five years, the audience has changed globally with the OTT platform coming in. The audience is exposed to so many international styles, there are Instagram reels and the influence of Social Media and the international standards have gone way above now, as the audience has already seen it. As a contestant, it's my responsibility to perform well and that my performance gets compared to international performance.

If you had a chance to exchange your partner in the show, with whom would you like to perform?

I would like to perform with Amruta Khanvilkar as we know each other well and we have that work connection and tuning, and I would be very comfortable performing with her.

What was your wife’s reaction when you told her that you would be part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10?

Gauri was the happiest as is the biggest fan of the show and has seen all the episodes of all the seasons. She always motivates me and encourages me to do better and would always give me an honest feedback.

