Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! “It wasn’t my choice to come on the show as dadi, but to be honest I enjoy playing the character. And along with entertaining, I also need to give my best performance. So the pressure is really high” – Ali Asgar

MUMBAI: Ali Asgar needs no introduction as he is a very well-known actor in the entertainment business; he has been part of many television and Bollywood projects.

He is best known for his character as Kamal in the most successful serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii where he rose to fame and became a household name.

These days, the actor is grabbing the headlines for his performance in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where he is showcasing his dancing skills.

In the show, he is essaying the character of Dadi that he used to play in Comedy Nights With Kapil and his first two performances got positive feedback from the audience and judges of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him about why he chose to come on the show as Dadi and not himself and what the biggest challenge he faces as a dancer.

You have been in the entertainment industry for 35 years. What is the one thing you would want to change?

Right now I am not doing any daily show or else I would have said the working hours as I would request the production house to keep a 9: 00 am – 6; 00 pm shift rather than a 12 – 15 hrs shift, which is crazy! The second thing that I would like to change is the small mikes that they put on us during interviews. It's very irritating and I would want to tell them not to turn off the air conditioners or fans as I sweat a lot.

Why did you choose the character dadi for the show and not come on the show as Ali Asgar?

This wasn’t my decision, it was the creative head who called the shots, as the character belongs to the channel and it’s a very entertaining character and it has somewhere connected to the audience. To be honest we didn’t have any issues as we performed as dadi as she is very funny and entertaining.

My choreographer doesn’t give me easy songs to perform so in the end I depend on the dance performance and we are not compromising on anything. I know some sections of people also want to see me as Ali which is correct but you never know in the upcoming episode I might perform as Ali as we will be essaying a lot of different characters in our performances.

What is the biggest challenge in doing a dance reality show?

I cannot remember the song’s lyrics as they are all new ones. If someone gives me an old song I will remember it very well and won’t forget the lyrics. But the new ones I just can’t remember, it’s too tough.

Well, there is no doubt that Ali is one of the supreme entertainers of the show. He performs well and has got good comments from the judges.

