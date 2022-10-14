Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Kya Baat Hai! Did Sidharth Malhotra just accept his relationship with Kiara Advani?

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and received a positive response from the audience.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show

Sidharth Malhotra is busy promoting his upcoming movie Thank God and will be seen promoting it on the show.

In the new promo of the show, Karan is seen pulling Sidharth Malhotra’s leg where tells him, “Humne suna hai ki aaj kal aapki raatan kuch zyada hi lambiyan ho gayi hai, kya hai sach hai?”

To which Sidarth said, “Ranjha hoon toh hogi hee,” and the fans feel that with this statement, the actor actually does confirm his relationship with Kiara.

There are rumours around town that Sid and Kiara might actually be dating and be ready for marriage next year.

Well, there is no doubt that both Sidharth and Kiara make a wonderful pair and their fans love them and would want them to be together. For now, fans seem to be happy with Sid's reply.

