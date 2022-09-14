Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Sad! Shilpa Shinde breaks down remembering the tough times of her life

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes; they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Amruta Khanvilkar, Faisu, and Shilpa Shinde, among others.

The show went on – air on 3rd September and has received a positive response from the audience

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul is the host of the show.

Shilpa Shinde is a confirmed contestant on the show and his two performances as been received well by the judges and the audiences.

In the upcoming episode of the dance, reality shows the show will be dedicated to family members.

We came across a video where one can see Shilpa Shinde breaks down after her performance where she tells the judges that “ Family gives you a name but then they are some people who come to you only in the good time but then the bad times come they would only talk bad about the family and that hurts a lot”

Well, the episode is going to be an emotional one where the contestants will be giving special performances for their families.

