Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Aamir Ali reveals he did not call close friend Shamita Shetty but THIS ace choreographer for tips before he signed the show, talks about how he would handle things if his past comes out

MUMBAI : Aamir Ali is a popular name in the entertainment business. He is best known for his roles in serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Ek Hasina Thi, etc.

He has also been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye Season, where he emerged as the winner of the show with his ex-wife Sanjeeda Sheikh. He was also a contestant on the reality show Zara Nachke Dikha 2.

He was also part of the Bollywood movies I Hate Luv Story, Khamosh Pani, etc.

These days, he is making headlines for his participation in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he will be showcasing his dancing skills.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him does he follows any particular regime or diet to stay fit and which style he would love to perform too.

Did you go on a particular work out regime or diet to keep yourself fit for dance and bring in the flexibility?

During the first five – six days of rehearsal, I thought I was very fit but then I realised I am not. Dancing requires another level of fitness and the work is in progress!

Among the judges Malaika, Farah and Arshad whose judging according to you would be tight and strict?

Since it was the first day, everyone was eased out. I think Farah Khan would be a strict judge, but her one liners are funny too.

Which is the one dance style you would never want to try and the one which you enjoy doing?

I love Bollywood and I am open in learning all the dance forms.

In reality shows sometimes the past comes out. Are you ready to tackle it?

What past are you talking about? Everything is clear and out there. I have come here to have fun but won’t get emotional. I know how all this works and I will be real for the show.

Did anyone give you a tip as your friend Shamita Shetty had also participated in the show?

No, I didn’t speak to her. The only person I spoke to was Remo D'Souza before I signed the show, and who better than him to give me tips? He just told me to be myself and enjoy.

Well, there is no doubt that Aamir Ali is a good dancer and the fans are excited to see him on the show.

