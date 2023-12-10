Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Aly Goni to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As per sources, Aly Goni has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

A source as said that Aly is a confirmed contestants of the show and he would be showcasing his dance moves in the show.

As we had reported earlier, Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora might be judging the show whereas Manish Paul might taken over as the host of the show.

Well, the show is accepted to begin somewhere in November.

The fans would be excited to see Aamir Ali and Sangeeta Phogat on the show.

Are you excited for the new season?

