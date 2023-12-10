Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Aly Goni to participate in the show

Jalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows. As per sources, Aly Goni has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 13:15
Jhalak

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

Also read - Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to go on-air from 'THIS' date on Sony TV

As per sources, Aly Goni has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show.

A source as said that Aly is a confirmed contestants of the show and he would be showcasing his dance moves in the show.

As we had reported earlier, Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora might be judging the show whereas Manish Paul might taken over as the host of the show.

Well, the show is accepted to begin somewhere in November.

The fans would be excited to see Aamir Ali and Sangeeta Phogat on the show.

Are you excited for the new season?

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season to begin soon on Sony Television after twelve years

 
 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Geeta Kapur Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat The Kpail Sharma Show Rajveer Thakur
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Revealed! Rohan knows his mother was the reason for Amrita's death
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Jannat Zubair rolls out a new vlog on her working day despite being under the weather
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her...
Pushpa Impossible: Unfortunate! Pushpa devasted after her Patola workshop flames
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Trouble! Atharva fixes a plan to make money to help parent
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive: Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar comes on board for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11!
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
What! Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja gets slammed by netizens for sending legal notice to a content creator, “That girl is so respectful even in her roast…”
MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who gave birth to her son Vayu in 2022, is gradually preparing to return to work. Blind, the...
Recent Stories
Sonam
What! Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja gets slammed by netizens for sending legal notice to a content creator, “That girl is so respectful even in her roast…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jannat Zubair
Jannat Zubair rolls out a new vlog on her working day despite being under the weather
Gauahar
Exclusive: Gauahar Khan’s husband Zaid Darbar comes on board for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11!
Romsha Singh
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Exclusive! Choreographers Romsha Singh and Danny Danz roped in for the new season!
Kanwar
Actor Kanwar Dhillon puts an end to rumours of him being part of Bigg Boss 17, assures fans by saying “I'll definitely do the show in the near future”
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Exclusive! Cricket Legend Jonty Rhodes to participate in the new season with a twist?
Vaibhav Ghuge
EXCLUSIVE! Vaibhav Ghuge and Sneha Singh to be the choreographers in Sony TV's Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11