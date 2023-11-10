Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma to participate in the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows. Now, a new season will begin and it will be telecasted back in the original channel, Sony Television. As per sources, Soundarya Sharma has been approached to be part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 21:09
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, “Thank God”)

As per sources, Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the her and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Soundarya in her interviews had mentioned that she would love to do a dance reality show and maybe this could be the one.

Well, the fans would be excited to see her on the show as they would get to see a different side of her.

The season will be judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and it will be hosted by Tejasswi Prakash.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 21:09

