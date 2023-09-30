Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Daisy Shah to participate in the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows and now a new season will begin and it will be telecasted back to the original channel Sony Television. The fans are super excited for the new season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 18:54
Daisy

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on COLORS which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 until Season 10 the show was telecasted on COLORS and now SONY Television once again has got the rights Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY Tv.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

ALSO READ :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, “Thank God”

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Daisy Shah has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show.

There is no doubt that she is apt for the show since she is an exceptionally good dancer and she has been an assistant choreographer earlier, before she became an actress.

In one of her interviews she had said that she would love to do Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as she loves to dance.

Well, in Khatron Ke Khiladi we did see Daisy doing the stunts. It will be lovely to watch her dance on the show.

In the last season the contestants gave their best where Rubina emerged as the first runner up of the show and Gunjan Sinha was the winner of the show.

The fans are excited for the new season and are waiting to see who would be the contestants of the show.

Would you like to see Daisy on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Geeta Kapur Daisy Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 18:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! "Here is what you need to know about the Shahrukh Khan's cameo in the movie Tiger 3 and it is inspired from this movie
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. Tiger 3 is another...
Exclusive! My Father always advised me, "Keep making your own mistakes and learn from them and work on your craft always" Rajveer Deol
MUMBAI: Son of superstar  Sunny Deol, Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with the movie Dono that also...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Daisy Shah to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
"Director Sooraj Barjatya's Surprise Revelation on Salman & Madhuri’s ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ Song!"
MUMBAI : After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Isha Malviya shoot for the promo of the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! This is when the finale of the show will take place
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Recent Stories
Tiger
Must Read! "Here is what you need to know about the Shahrukh Khan's cameo in the movie Tiger 3 and it is inspired from this movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
"Director Sooraj Barjatya's Surprise Revelation on Salman & Madhuri’s ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ Song!"
Kanwar Dhillon
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Isha Malviya shoot for the promo of the show
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! This is when the finale of the show will take place
India's Best Dancer 3
"Govinda brought out the performer in me" says India's Best Dancer 3 judge Sonali Bendre on ‘Finale Number 1’
Tiger Shroff
"Tiger Shroff shower praises on Aniket Chauhan saying, 'I Can't Judge You' on India's Best Dancer 3's 'Finale no.1'"
Tiger Shroff Takes on Kriti Sanon
Dance-Off Extravaganza: Tiger Shroff Takes on Kriti Sanon in an epic Hookstep Challenge on India's Best Dancer 3!