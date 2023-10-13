Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Ex - contestants Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan roped in to host the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As we reported , Aly Goni, Vivek Dahiya, Sameer ( Indian Idol), Zaid Darbar, Aamir Ali, Rajeev Thakur, Sangeeta Phogat, Hina Khan, Shoaib Ibrahim are the possible confirmed contestants of the show.

As per sources, ex - contestants Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan to be host of the show.

Both have been contestants on the show and have reached the finale.

Gauahar was a contestant of Season 3 and she emerged as the first runner up of the show.

On the other hand, Rithvik was a wild card contestant in Season 6 and he too reached the finale of the show and emerged as the first runner up.

Well, this season the show is going to be judged by Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

The show is all set to begin from the 11th of November 2023.

