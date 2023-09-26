Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Geeta Kapur to judge the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows and now a new season will begin and it will be telecasted back to the original channel Sony Television. The fans are super excited for the new season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 18:13
Geeta

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on COLORS which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

Since Season 4 until Season 10 the show was telecasted on COLORS and now SONY Television once again has got the rights Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY Tv.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As per sources, Geeta Kapur has been roped in as the judge for the show though there is no confirmation for the same.

ALSO READ :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, “Thank God”

Geeta Kapur has judged many reality shows and this would be the first time she would be judging the show.

Currently she is judging the show “India’s Best Dancer Season 3” on Sony television.

Well, in the last season the contestants gave their best where Rubina emerged as the first runner up of the show and Gunjan Sinha was the winner of the show.

The fans are excited for the new season and are waiting to see who would be the contestants of the show.

Would you like to see Geeta Kapur as the judge in the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Geeta Kapur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/26/2023 - 18:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! "You are trained as an actor when you are working with Vishal Bhardwaj" Priyanshu Painyuli
MUMBAI: Actor Priyanshu Painyuli has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting...
Must Read! It is going to be Kriti Sanon versus Nupur Sanon on 20th October, Read More
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing contribution actress Kriti Sanon has created a strong mark in the hearts and...
Box office! Jawan is all set to surpass the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 and Pathaan, check it out
MUMBAI: Jawan, which has superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role is unstoppable, collecting some good amount at...
Must Read! Check out what we can expect from the season 2 of the OTT Show Bambai Meri Jaan
MUMBAI: Amazon Prime Video show Bambai Meri Jaan, which has some amazing star cast like Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra,...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Jigyasa Singh to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! From a chocolate hero to deadly villain, Bobby Deol is a powerhouse of talent
MUMBAI: Actor Bobby Deol has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
Recent Stories
Kriti
Must Read! It is going to be Kriti Sanon versus Nupur Sanon on 20th October, Read More
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jigyasa
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Jigyasa Singh to participate in the show?
Ankita
Shocking! planning to take approximately 200 outfits inside the Bigg Boss 17 House
Divyanka
Oh No! Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals Pictures of herself having severe bruises
radha
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radhe Mohan team ecstatic as they complete 500 episodes!
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua: How will Dua stop the wedding of her brother and Haider’s sister?
Mishkat Varma
Will Mishkat Varma be able to surpass the magic of Fahmaan Khan - Sumbul Touqeer’s #Aryalie?