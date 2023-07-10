Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Jennifer Winget to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As per sources, Jennifer Winget has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between the makers of the show and the actress, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Jennifer in one of her interviews had said that she would like to be part of a dance reality show as she loves dancing and the actress is pretty good at it and we have seen in various videos that she shares on social media.

The actress had been away from the limelight for quite some time and her last project was Code M Season 2 that streamed on Voot.

Well, the fans would be excited to see her on the show as they would get to see a different side of her.

