Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan has been approached to be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Sheezan in many of interviews did say that he would not do a reality show but would do a dance reality show.

The audience have seen him acing the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi and he went a long way in the show.

If things work out between the makers and Sheezan then the fans would get to see his dancing skills.

Well, the show begin in a few weeks from now and as we had reported earlier, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora will be judging the show and Manish Paul might host the show.

