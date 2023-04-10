Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan to participate in the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows. Now, a new season will begin and it will be telecasted back in the original channel, Sony Television. As per sources, Sheezan Khan has been approached to be part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/04/2023 - 10:48
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time. 

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, “Thank God”)

As per sources, Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Sheezan Khan has been approached to be part of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Sheezan in many of interviews did say that he would not do a reality show but would do a dance reality show. 

The audience have seen him acing the stunts in Khatron Ke Khiladi and he went a long way in the show. 

If things work out between the makers and Sheezan then the fans would get to see his dancing skills. 

Well, the show begin in a few weeks from now and as we had reported earlier, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and Malaika Arora will be judging the show and Manish Paul might host the show. 

Would you want to see Sheezan as a contestant on the show? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga)

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa dance reality show Sony Television Sony LIV Madhuri Dixit Rubina Diliak Faisu Paras Nora Terence Lewis Farah Khan Geeta Kapur Marzi Sumbul Touqeer Khan TellyChakkar Dancing With The Stars
About Author

