Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Madhuri Dixit Nene to reprise her position as the judge of the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on COLORS which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 until Season 10 the show was telecasted on COLORS and now SONY Television once again has got the rights Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY Tv.

In the last season the contestants gave their best where Rubina emerged as the first runner up of the show and Gunjan Sinha was the winner of the show.

Last season the judges of the show were, Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, “Thank God”

As per sources, Madhuri Dixit Nene will reprise her position as the judge of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Jhalak and Madhuri go hand in hand together as she has been associated with the show since Season 4.

Well, there is no doubt that Madhuri is a perfect judge for the show as she is such a graceful dancer and knows so much about dance.

No doubt that the fans would be excited to see Madhuri on the show as there is no one like her who can emote dance the way she does.

Would you like to see Madhuri as the judge of the show ?

Do let us know in the comments below?

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga