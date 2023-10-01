Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Maniesh Paul to host the upcoming season?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows. Now, a new season will begin and it will be telecasted back to the original channel Sony Television. The fans are super excited for the new season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 20:03
JHALAK DIKHHLA JAA SEASON 11

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on COLORS which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 until Season 10 the show was telecasted on COLORS and now SONY Television once again has got the rights Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY Tv.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

ALSO READ : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra to grace the show to promote his upcoming movie, “Thank God”

As per sources, Maniesh Paul has been approached to be the host of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Maniesh as a host has been associated with the show since a long time and one could say that there is no better host than him for the show.

His wittiness with the contestants and the judges is something one mustn’t miss.

Well, in the last season the contestants gave their best where Rubina emerged as the first runner up of the show and Gunjan Sinha was the winner of the show.

The fans are excited for the new season and are waiting to see who would be the contestants of the show.

Do you want to see Maniesh in the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ :Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Exclusive! Parineeti Chopra to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie Code Name: Tiranga


 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Geeta Kapur
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/30/2023 - 20:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
MUMBAI: Sania Mirza recently attended the lavish wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha and on Saturday, the...
Woah! Amid the hype of Salaar vs Dunki, Prabhas prepares to beat Shah Rukh Khan at the box office, comes up with a promotional strategy
MUMBAI: It's going to be the clash of titans as Saalar and Dunki will be releasing on the same day, which is December...
Must read! Archana Gautam opens up on being manhandled in Delhi, 'they slapped me, kicked my father'
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam gained popularity for her stint in this controversial show. With her on-and-...
Wow! Ritesh Agarwal to join the judges' panel on Shark Tank season 3, read to know more about him
MUMBAI: The popular show, Shark Tank India is returning with its third season. After two successful seasons that gave...
Wow! Abhishek Malhan gives us a tour of his new abode, take a look
MUMBAI: In Abhishek Malhan's previous vlogs, he mentioned that his family is soon going to shift to someplace else in a...
Exclusive! "I cannot relive any of my mom's character, but if ever got a chance to be a part of any remake, it would be Kasam" - Paloma
MUMBAI: Movie Dono is all set to hit the big screen which marks acting debut of Rajveer Deol, son of superstar Sunny...
Recent Stories
Sania
Woah! Sania Mirza shares inside photos, reveals the gift given to guests by Parineeti Chopra - Raghav Chadha at their wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Archana
Must read! Archana Gautam opens up on being manhandled in Delhi, 'they slapped me, kicked my father'
Ritesh
Wow! Ritesh Agarwal to join the judges' panel on Shark Tank season 3, read to know more about him
Daisy
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Daisy Shah to participate in the show?
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa
"Director Sooraj Barjatya's Surprise Revelation on Salman & Madhuri’s ‘Pehla Pehla Pyar Hai’ Song!"
Kanwar Dhillon
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Kanwar Dhillon and Isha Malviya shoot for the promo of the show
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! This is when the finale of the show will take place