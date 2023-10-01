Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Maniesh Paul to host the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on COLORS which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 until Season 10 the show was telecasted on COLORS and now SONY Television once again has got the rights Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY Tv.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As per sources, Maniesh Paul has been approached to be the host of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Maniesh as a host has been associated with the show since a long time and one could say that there is no better host than him for the show.

His wittiness with the contestants and the judges is something one mustn’t miss.

Well, in the last season the contestants gave their best where Rubina emerged as the first runner up of the show and Gunjan Sinha was the winner of the show.

The fans are excited for the new season and are waiting to see who would be the contestants of the show.

