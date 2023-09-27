Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Surbhi Chandna to participate in the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows and now a new season will begin and it will be telecasted back to the original channel Sony Television. The fans are super excited for the new season.
Surbhi

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on COLORS which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

Since Season 4 until Season 10 the show was telecasted on COLORS and now SONY Television once again has got the rights Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY Tv.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As per sources, Surbhi Chandna has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Surbhi has never been part of a reality show and if things work out this would be her first reality show.

The actress has been a good dancer and we have seen it in the reels that she shares on social media.

The fans would be excited to see her as the contestant of the show and she would be a really good contestant to watch for.

The fans are excited for the new season and are waiting eagerly to see who would be contestants of the show.

Would you like to see Surbhi as the contestant of the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

About Author

