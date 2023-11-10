Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! The Kapil Sharma Show actor Rajveer Thakur to participate in the show?

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the most successful and loved celebrity dance reality shows. As per sources The Kapil Sharma Show actor Rajveer Thakur had been approached for the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 11:04
Rajveer

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

As per sources The Kapil Sharma Show actor Rajveer Thakur has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show. 

Also read -Kya Baat Hai! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season to begin soon on Sony Television after twelve years

Rajveer is a good Dancer and we have seen it in many of the dance videos that he shares on social media. 

But things have almost got confirmed and they could be board as participants of the show. 

As we had reported earlier, Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora might be judging the show whereas Manish Paul might taken over as the host of the show. 

Well, the show is excepted to begin somewhere in November. 

The fans would be excited to see Aamir Ali and Sangeeta Phogat on the show. 

Are you excited for the new season? 

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to go on-air from 'THIS' date on Sony TV

 


 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Geeta Kapur Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat The Kpail Sharma Show Rajveer Thakur TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 10/11/2023 - 11:04

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is...
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
MUMBAI: Two blockbuster movies have emerged as the year's most eagerly anticipated releases in the world of cinema....
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Abhishek Malhan’s parents meet with a minor accident, read on to know more
MUMBAI: Well-known YouTuber Elvish Yadav is overjoyed after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2. He entered the Bigg Boss house as...
WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum
MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging India's Got Talent Season 10. The stunning diva is accompanied by...
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ has already generated a...
Wow! Manoj Bajpayee invests Rs. 31 Crore in Mumbai office space acquisition by joining the list of other Bollywood stars
MUMBAI: One of the most admired actors in Hindi cinema, Manoj Bajpayee is renowned for his unconventional roles and...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Stunning! Animal Vs Tiger 3: Exes Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Unveils exciting new poster stirring fan frenzy
Latest Video
Related Stories
Harshad
Breaking! Harshad Chopda is to wrap up the shoot on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on THIS day! Read to Find Out!
Shilpa
WOW! Shilpa Shetty sets the stage on fire as she grooves with South superstar Ravi Teja upcoming movie song Ek Dum Ek Dum
Govind
Govind Pandey joins the cast of 'Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon' as the enigmatic ‘Giriraj Pradhan’
Aakash
Exclusive! Aakash Ahuja has the funniest story about the time when someone complimented him but it sounded like an insult
Munmun
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta feels grateful as she got saved from the life threatening situation in Israel; says ‘My tickets were booked but had to postpone…’
Krushna
Wow! Here is how Comedy star Krushna Abhishek is connected to Thalapathy Vijay's Leo