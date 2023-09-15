Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Exclusive! Ulka Gupta to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on COLORS which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

Since Season 4 until Season 10 the show was telecasted on COLORS and now SONY Television once again has got the rights Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY Tv.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

In the last season the contestants gave their best where Rubina emerged as the first runner up of the show and Gunjan Sinha was the winner of the show.

As per sources, Ulka Gupta has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation about the same.

Ulka in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar did mention that she would love to do the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

The fans are excited for the new season and are waiting eagerly to see who would be contestants of the show.

