Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OH NO! Tanishaa S Mukerji reveals why she is a part of the show, says “In my family, Kajol, Ajay Devgn are stars and I am not”

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV post Season 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

In the new promo of the show, one can see how Tanisha gives a stunning performance and reveals why she is doing the show. She talks about her struggles of making it big in the industry.

She says that in her family, Kajol and Ajay Devgn are stars and she is not.

Well, there is no doubt that Tanishaa has been struggling for years to make a big name in the entertainment industry. Today, though she is a household name and has come a long way ahead, but she still hasn’t received the success and stardom like Kajol.

But, the actress has a fan following and they keep showering her with a lot of love and support.

There is no doubt that Tanishaa has proved with her performance and is going to be way ahead in the game.

The show is all set to begin from the 11th of November at 9 : 30 pm on Sony Television.

