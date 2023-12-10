Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Check out the shocking reason why Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul are not part of the current season

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will begin soon and the contestants have already been locked in the show. This could be the shocking reason why Madhuri and Manish would be part of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 05:00
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

Now Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul have been associated with the show since Season 4 and they were the faces of the show.

But now in the upcoming season Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges of the show whereas reports suggest that Tejasswi Prakash might be the host of the show.

The fans were surprised not to see Madhuri Dixit Nene and Maniesh Paul not being a part of the season since they have been associated with the season since Season 4.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season to begin soon on Sony Television after twelve years

Now there have been reports that Madhuri had asked for a high remuneration to be a judge on the show but since her demands were not met, she couldn’t be part of the show and the fans would miss her and the way she says “Perfect”.

On the other hand, Manish has been hosting the show since Season 4 and he shot to fame with this show and after hosting so many seasons he wouldn’t be part of this season.

The reason why Maniesh couldn’t be part of the show was because he was busy with some other commitments.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching Maniesh and Madhuri on the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Kya Baat Hai! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season to begin soon on Sony Television after twelve years

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Geeta Kapur Aamir Ali Sangeeta Phogat The Kpail Sharma Show Rajveer Thakur Madhuri Dixit Manish Paul TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Check out the shocking reason why Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul are not part of the current season
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.Many celebrities have been contestants...
Exclusive! “The kind of roles I have received, I am the complete opposite of that, I am very polite”, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Akal Singh Brar aka Surendrapal Singh on his character in the show, his kids and more
MUMBAI: Surendrapal Singh is a Veteran Indian actor recognized for his contributions to both the film and television...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh's gang member and best friend Faiz Baloch is a confirmed contestant
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list
MUMBAI: The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute has unveiled the brand value rankings for all Korean stars in the...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui confirmed to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Wow! Britney Spears wishes to collaborate with Jay-Z for new version of Beyoncé's Daddy Issues
MUMBAI: Britney Spears wants to collaborate with Jay-Z on a Beyonce cover.The 41-year-old singer is keen to team up...
Recent Stories
BTS
Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list
Latest Video
Related Stories
Surendrapal Singh
Exclusive! “The kind of roles I have received, I am the complete opposite of that, I am very polite”, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Akal Singh Brar aka Surendrapal Singh on his character in the show, his kids and more
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh's gang member and best friend Faiz Baloch is a confirmed contestant
Bigg Boss
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui confirmed to participate in the show
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11: Exclusive! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma to participate in the show?
Rinku Dhawan
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii actress Rinku Dhawan to participate in the show
Neeraj
Sony SAB launches ‘Pashminna - Dhaage Mohobbat Ke’, a classic tale of love