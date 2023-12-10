Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : OMG! Check out the shocking reason why Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul are not part of the current season

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Sony Television finally released the promo where they mentioned that the show would be going on - air soon.

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

Now Madhuri Dixit and Maniesh Paul have been associated with the show since Season 4 and they were the faces of the show.

But now in the upcoming season Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi are the judges of the show whereas reports suggest that Tejasswi Prakash might be the host of the show.

The fans were surprised not to see Madhuri Dixit Nene and Maniesh Paul not being a part of the season since they have been associated with the season since Season 4.

Now there have been reports that Madhuri had asked for a high remuneration to be a judge on the show but since her demands were not met, she couldn’t be part of the show and the fans would miss her and the way she says “Perfect”.

On the other hand, Manish has been hosting the show since Season 4 and he shot to fame with this show and after hosting so many seasons he wouldn’t be part of this season.

The reason why Maniesh couldn’t be part of the show was because he was busy with some other commitments.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching Maniesh and Madhuri on the show.

