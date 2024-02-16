Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wah! Abhishek Malhan reveals that Manisha Rani will win the show the actress says “Have given my best”

Manisha Rani is one of the strong contestants of the show, she entered as a wild card entry and has been impressing the audience and the judges of the show. Now her close friend Abhishek Malhan has come out and revealed that for him she would be the winner of the show.
Abhishek Malhan

MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

These days she is making headlines as she is participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she is showcasing her dancing skills and every week she impresses the judges and audiences with her performance.

She had entered the show as a wild card contestant and every week she has been getting good scores and highest votes.

Now her dear close friend Abhishek has come out and supported where on one of her post he has commented the winning trophy sign stating that for him she is the winner of the show and in return the actress commented saying “I have given my best the rest I have left it on the almighty”

Well, the coming weekend the show will get the finalist and next week the audience would get to know who the winner would be.

Who according to you would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

