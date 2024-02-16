Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wah! Abhishek Malhan reveals that Manisha Rani will win the show the actress says “Have given my best”

MUMBAI : Manisha Rani is a well-known social media influencer these days, and she grabbed the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2.

She was one of the most entertaining contestants of the show and her love for Jad was loved by the audience as she comes across as a very pure soul.

She is a very honest contestant and her friendship with Bebika is loved by the fans. She takes care of her very well and guides her in the right direction.

She also flaunted her likeness for Elvish and tried to make him jealous, but she had made things clear that she doesn’t feel for him and that it's all for the game.

She reached the finale of the show and was the second runner - up in it.

These days she is making headlines as she is participating in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where she is showcasing her dancing skills and every week she impresses the judges and audiences with her performance.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: OMG! Pooja Bhatt takes a stand for Manisha Rani and lashes out at Palak Purswani for ganging up against her, says “I don’t need your respect and this kind of behavior is unacceptable”

She had entered the show as a wild card contestant and every week she has been getting good scores and highest votes.

Now her dear close friend Abhishek has come out and supported where on one of her post he has commented the winning trophy sign stating that for him she is the winner of the show and in return the actress commented saying “I have given my best the rest I have left it on the almighty”

Well, the coming weekend the show will get the finalist and next week the audience would get to know who the winner would be.

Who according to you would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ :Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Manisha Rani is the confirmed contestant for this season



