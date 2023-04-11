Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Wow! Adrija Sinha impresses the judges Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi, “You nailed the performance what a start”

MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judges' points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Earlier, they used to be telecasted on Colors, which had bought the rights from SONY TV postSeason 4.

Since Season 4 and till Season 10, the show has been telecasted on COLORS. Now, SONY Television once again has got the rights of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and this season would be telecasted back on SONY TV this time.

Also read -Kya Baat Hai! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's new season to begin soon on Sony Television after twelve years

The show is back on the channel after 12 years and the audience would get to see new judges and hosts for the show.

This year the show has been judged by Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi and Malaika Arora and is hosted by Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Now the first promo of the episode is out and you can see how contestant Adrija Sinha has performed with her choreographer Akash and how they nailed the performance.

Farah Khan and Arshad Warsi were super impressed with her performance and said that she had nailed the performance and what a great start to her journey.

Well, there is no doubt that Adrija is a great dancer and that we have seen in the videos she shares on social media.

With her first performance being so good, she has a potential to go a long way.

The show is all set to begin from the 11th of November at 9 : 30 pm on Sony Television.

Are you excited for the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read - Exclusive! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 to go on-air from 'THIS' date on Sony TV