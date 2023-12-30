On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Sreerama Chandra amazes everyone with his performance in heels

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 19:46
Malaika Arora

MUMBAI : This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, will seethe participants deliver breath-taking performances, bringing their A-game to the dance floor as theywelcome the New Year in style. The episode, titled ‘New Year Special’, will bring viewers top-notch entertainment and will see the celebrities grapple with a unique challenge with the 'Adla Badli' of choreographers. The celebrity contestants will be paired with new choreographers, who will present them in a new avatar, showcasing different styles and facets of their talent. Adding to the excitement will bethe Captains of Superstar Singer - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Salman Ali, Sayli Kamble, and Mohammad Danish, who will join the new year celebrations. And in an interesting twist to the show - the competition will get even more fierce as makers reveal the first glimpse of wild card contestants – Awez Darbar, Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, and Nikhita Gandhi.
 
In a delightful twist, Sreerama Chandra turned heads and stole the spotlight with his electrifying performance on 'Humma Humma,' alongside choreographer Akash Thapa, all while wearing heels! His seamless dance moves and effortless grace left everyone in awe, proving that he not only has exceptional dancing skills but also his willingness to take on unique challenges. But the surprises didn't end there! After his stellar performance, Sreerama took things up a notch by joining Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Bhoomi Trivedi, Sayli Kamble, and Arunita Kanjilal for a ramp walk, all while rocking those heels like a pro. 
 
Don’t miss the dazzling dance performances on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!
 

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Sony Entertainment Television Sreerama Chandra Malaika Arora
Tellychakkar Team

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 12/30/2023 - 19:46

