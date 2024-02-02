On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, the Paparazzi's favourite Manisha Rani teaches Juhi Chawla the art of posing for the cameras!

Manisha

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, is set to celebrate the legacy of Bollywood’s eternal beauty, Juhi Chawla, in a special episode titled 'Jashn Juhi Ka’. In an ode to Juhi Chawla's captivating career in Indian cinema, this episode will feature mesmerizing dance performances by the contestants on some of her most iconic songs from the 90s. Adding a unique twist to the celebrations, the FAM trio of Judges - Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora - will challenge the contestants with a thrilling ‘Grand Costume Party’  challenge, where the contestants have to deliver dramatic performances wearing a unique costume.

In a fun and light-hearted moment, the paparazzi’s favourite Manisha Rani will take the role of a mentor as she teaches the ever-graceful Juhi Chawla the art of posing for the cameras. Juhi, known for her elegance and charm, will express her keen interest in learning the perfect pose that would capture the attention of the photographers from the seasoned pro, Manisha, who has always been a natural in front of the lenses. An enthusiastic Manisha would then go on to share tips and tricks on striking the perfect pose that would catch the eye of the paparazzi. Manisha will demonstrate classic poses, and Juhi, eager to soak up the knowledge, follow suit with a smile. The duo will add their own flair to the poses, leaving everyone in awe. 

Don’t miss to watch the captivating moment on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, every Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!

