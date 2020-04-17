Jhalak Dikhlaja: Check out this heartfelt performance of Sushant Singh Rajput

Jhalak Dikhlaja was one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The show had personalities showcasing their dance talent along with their assigned choreographer.



Now the show shut shop a few years ago and was replaced by Dance Deewane. But the audience still love and miss the show.



Sushant Singh Rajput is a popular actor on television who rose to fame with his performance as Manav in Pavitra Rishta and with lots of hard work and dedication he is a superstar in Bollywood today.



Now years ago, Sushant was a contestant on the dance reality show where he emerged as the first runner of the show.



We came across a video where the actor gave a very emotional performance which was a tribute to his mother who he had lost a couple of years ago.



Post the performance, the actor broke down. The judges were speechless they didn’t know what to say.



Madhuri and Malaika commented saying wherever your mom is today she is proud of you and the performance was outstanding. Remo, on the other hand, was stumped and he didn’t know what to say.



The actor said that he lost his mother when he was 16 and she always knew that he would do something big. He added that today he is so successful but she is not around to witness it and that void will never leave.



The actor scored a full 30 out of 30 for this heartfelt performance.



There is no doubt that Sushant is an exceptionally good dancer and whenever he performs it’s a treat to watch.



