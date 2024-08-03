Jhanak actress Dolly Sohi passes away at 48 following her battle with cervical cancer, a day after her sister Amandeep passes away

MUMBAI: Dolly Sohi who played the role of Srishti Mukherjee in the show has sadly passed away. The news came as a shock to everyone in the Television fraternity. The actress had recently quit the show due to her on-going cancer treatment. Dolly who was diagnosed with Cervical cancer a while ago decided to reschedule her surgery due to work commitments.

Dolly passed away on Friday morning after losing her battle with cervical cancer. Her family issued an official statement that read, “Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode today early morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted today afternoon.”

Shockingly, dolly’s sister Amandeep Sohi who was also an actress had passed away due to jaundice and her brother had confirmed the same saying, “Yes, it is true Amandeep is not more. Her body gave up. She had jaundice but we are not in the state to ask the doctor details.”

Earlier, Dolly was admitted to the hospital due to breathing issues but never seemed to recover from the treatment. Dolly was married to Canada-based NRI Avneet Dhanowa but the duo began to have problems after they had their first child. Dolly is survived by her daughter Amelie

Tellychakkar offers their deepest condolences to Dolly’s family and friends in this difficult time.

