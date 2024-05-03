Jhanak: Hiba Nawab transforms into an elegant MARATHI MULGI for the upcoming sequence in the show

We recently reported how Hiba transformed into a Bengali beauty and she had taken to social media to share a picture of herself too. Well, now she has shared yet another photo and this time as a gorgeous looking Marathi mulgi!
Jhanak

MUMBAI : In Jhanak, the newest series on Star Plus, Hiba Nawab plays the title character, Chandani Sharma plays Arshi, and Krushal Ahuja plays Anirudh. With its gripping plot, this captivating series is sure to fascinate viewers.

The gripping plot twist is guaranteed to keep viewers glued to their seats, engrossed in the drama developing and curious about how these crucial events will determine the characters' futures. The fight between Anirudh and Jhanak is the main focus of the current track. 

The current storyline is about Jhanak saving Dada Bhai's life, and Aniruddh thinking he has treated Jhanak too harshly. Because he believes that Jhanak's life could be in danger, Aniruddh has a hidden plan to keep her inside the house.

She has become the face of a big jewellery brand as of now for which she is shooting in different looks. We recently reported how Hiba transformed into a Bengali beauty and she had taken to social media to share a picture of herself too. Well, now she has shared yet another photo and this time as a gorgeous looking Marathi mulgi!

Take a look:

Seems like Hiba is going to be seen delivering another impressive dance in her maharashtrian attire in Jhanak! How excited are you to watch the storyline ahead?

Doesn’t Hiba look absolutely stunning? Show your love for Hiba in the comment section below! 

Keep reading this space for more information on your favourite television shows, OTT projects and hindi movies. 
 

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Comments

