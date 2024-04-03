Jhanak: ‘From the look to the way of talking and reacting, every character is designed differently and has its own pace’, says Poorva Gokhale - EXCLUSIVE

MUMBAI: Poorva Gokhale is a talented actress who has been seen in a plethora of television shows in the likes of Kkoi Dil Mein Hai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Currently, she is a part of Jhanak on Star Plus which stars Hiba Nawab, Chandani Sharma and Krushal Ahuja in pivotal roles. In an exclusive conversation with Poorva, she shared her experience shooting for the show, her role as Jhanak among many other details.

Poorva mentioned, “I joined the show mid-way as a replacement to Dolly Sohi as Shrishti Mukherjee. She is an ambitious woman who is proud of her career. This is a very different character than what I have done in the past. I have played positive characters and some where I turn negative because of a situation but this is an out and out negative role.”

Speaking about the role, Poorva said, “Shrishti is a well defined role. Actually every character is different. From the look to the way of talking and reacting, every character is designed differently and has its own pace. Also, ever character has an opinion and no one is seen standing in the frame without any contribution. “

We also asked Poorva about her bond with co-actors.

She expressed, "Everyone is extremely nice on the sets. Initially, kept quieted and observed more as I haven't worked with anyone in the past. I may have come across as an introvert because I did not talk to anyone but now I have bonded well with everyone. The co-actors are good and infact, they help me individually to get the character right. They have made me feel comfortable right from the first day."

Well said Poorva!