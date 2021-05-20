Jijaji Chhat Per Hai fame Hiba Nawab on her STRUGGLING days, lockdown routine in Bareilly and more…

MUMBAI: Hiba Nawab is one of the most popular television actresses.

The diva started her journey as a child artiste with Saat Phere, Lo Ho Gayi Pooja Iss Ghar Ki and Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai. Hiba rose to fame with Tere Seher Mein and Jijaji Chhat Per Hai. The actress is currently in her hometown Bareilly. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actress spoke about how she is trying to stay positive during this difficult time and how at times she cries her heart out. When she was asked about her lockdown routine in hometown Bareilly, she said, “I have been sleeping a lot and I need to change it. I want to change my sleeping routine. I want to workout, eat healthy. I have been eating a lot too and want to go back to my dieting. I’ll be praying and spending time with my family and just waiting to get vaccinated.”

Further, Hiba Nawab was asked how she stays positive during such uncertain times. The actress shared, “Sometimes when my heart is full I just cry. I cry out loud, I scream my lungs out and cry but in my room. I don’t want to haunt my family. Sometimes it is ok to cry it out when you are feeling too low . It’s ok to vent out, it’s ok to cry and it’s ok to not to talk to anybody. It is normal to feel a certain way when you are locked in a room, not working, not being productive. I have been eating a lot and that’s not my usual self. When you are not your usual self, you are depressed. There’s always light at the end of the tunnel. I am waiting for that post Covid-19 phase when everything will be fine. I keep motivating myself.”

In the same interview, the actress also spoke about her struggling days and how her parents helped her. “Initially, I used to travel a lot by train and bus. And my parents got me a house and helped me settle down comfortably in Mumbai. My parents put all their money into my Mumbai life. For the first six months, I didn’t have a car. I would travel from Mira Road to Madh Island daily. There was a time, when for me it was a lot of struggle because in Bareilly, I would hardly go out or had my own mode of transport. Mumbai is very big and it was new to me. Eventually, my parents got me a car and they never left me alone. I have always been the pampered child. I am 24, but I am still their bachcha,” said Hiba Nawab.

