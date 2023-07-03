Johnny Depp surprises staff at antiques shop with surprise visit

Hollywood star Johnny Depp surprised staff at an antiques shop in the UK's Lincolnshire as he dropped in unannounced by helicopter to peruse the items they had on sale.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 12:45
Johnny Depp

MUMBAI: Hollywood star Johnny Depp surprised staff at an antiques shop in the UK's Lincolnshire as he dropped in unannounced by helicopter to peruse the items they had on sale.

The actor's visit to Hemswell Antique Centres, Hemswell Cliff, was kept a secret, as he wanted to take a relaxed look at the shop's guitars without being noticed by the public, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The visit had been arranged by the store and Pinewood Studios, which have a working relationship. The film studios have produced the Harry Potter and James Bond franchises. Depp, 59, arrived by helicopter at Europe's largest antiques centre.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', store owner, Robert Miller, described Depp as really "down-to-earth". He had to notify staff that a special guest would be arriving but had to conceal his identity.

Miller said that Depp had tested several different guitars during his visit to the shop, and was overheard talking about Jeff Beck, who he collaborated with for his album "18", which was released last year. The pair had played many gigs together.

Miller said: "He just bought a lot of very quirky items. A desk chair, three guitars, paint sets, easels, a few pictures, posters, just a whole range of things for decorative items for his own personal property."

"He chose a vase with a skull on it. Guitars obviously. He was very friendly with best friend Jeff Beck, he sat and played a few tunes on this guitar... I think just for old times' sake really and then decided to buy three of the guitars that were there," he added.

SOURCE: IANS

Johnny Depp UK's Lincolnshire Antique Centres Hemswell Cliff Harry Potter James Bond franchises Robert Miller Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 03/07/2023 - 12:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu meets with a deadly accident; Akshara in a fix
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and isgetting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Spoiler Alert! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Raghav heartbroken to see Prachi and Josh hugging
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who was last seen in the movie 'Lost', shared that she believes in giving her...
Sara Ali Khan wants to work with filmmakers who can 'push me to deliver the best'
MUMBAI: Believing that nothing productive can be done under pressure, actor Sara Ali Khan, born to actors Saif Ali Khan...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Katha and Viaan have a good time; Reet suspicious
MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam
'Your work is your best PR,' says Yami Gautam

Latest Video

Related Stories
Neha Joshi
Neha Joshi: 'Shooting in Haridwar and Rishikesh was a blissful experience'
Jasjeet
Jasjeet Babbar sheds light on her character's complexity in 'Dil Diyaan Gallan'
Kapil
Ranbir Kapoor shares how he learnt his monologue for 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'
"Aishwarya Rai's Character Paaro From Devdas Is My Inspiration" Says Srishti Singh Who Will Be Essaying The Role Of A Saas In St
"Aishwarya Rai's Character Paaro From Devdas Is My Inspiration" Says Srishti Singh Who Will Be Essaying The Role Of A Saas In Star Plus' Most Masaledaar Show Chashni
Hacks to protect your hair and skin this Holi!
Hacks to protect your hair and skin this Holi!
Sudhanshu Pandey
Sudhanshu Pandey: When you are fit, look good; your confidence goes up