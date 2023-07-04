Join Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and Punit J. Pathak as they bring the house down with ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' on COLORS

MUMBAI :Giving a new twist to entertainment with a unique blend of fiction and non-fiction, COLORS’ latest offering ‘Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull’ takes celebrity guests on a wild ride. In this show, two brothers played by Punit J. Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be assigned a task by their extravagant grandmother to prove their worthiness for inheritance. Their challenge involves giving their guests a hard time with games, pranks, and punishments. Popular actors like Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Fahmaan Khan, Arjun Bijlani, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, and many more will also participate in the chaos. Produced by Neeraj Sharma of The Content Team, ‘Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull' premieres on 15th April and thereafter every day, at 10:00 PM exclusively on COLORS.

This interesting show ‘Entertainment Ki Raat- Housefull’ is all set to bring a fresh dose of entertainment to the Indian television audience. With its unique format that combines fiction and non-fiction, the show offers an array of exciting components that are sure to keep viewers hooked. From fun games and musical games to dance-offs and antakshari, this show has everything to tickle your funny bone. The cook-offs will bring in some delicious moments, while the hidden camera pranks on celebrities will leave the viewers in splits. And if that's not enough, the funny tete-a-tete will ensure that the audience stays engaged throughout the show. With so much variety to offer, the show promises to be a complete entertainment package that is not to be missed.

Talking about the show, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, said, “Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull puts a whole new spin on television. It merges the fiction and non-fiction genres and has surprising twists for the guests. Hosting this show will be a roller coaster ride for me, and I am excited to bring this unique concept to the viewers through COLORS that capture the family drama of grandkids vying for inheritance and celebrities tolerating their torture. I am confident that the viewers will love it.”

Elated to be donning the mantle of a host Punit J. Pathak said, “Joining Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull is like changing gears for me as an artist. This is the first time that I’ve signed up for something so unique and adventurous. I’m thrilled to be joining hands with this talented team and coming up with innovative ways to entertain our guests. From the fun games to the hidden camera pranks, this show has something for everyone. I can't wait for the audience to join in on the laughter and enjoy the ride with us."