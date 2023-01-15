'Joining a show mid-way is challenging': Abeer Godhwani onboards 'Yeh Rishta...' cast

MUMBAI :'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?' actor Abeer Singh Godhwani has joined the cast of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' as Kairav. He is happy to be a part of the show but also added that there is a pressure of joining it mid-way.

He shared: "Personally I was feeling the pressure before entering the show, but Rajan ji, our director, and the whole cast and crew made me feel so relaxed that I already feel at home now. Everyone is truly supportive and encouraging. Everyone is calling me the new hottie in the house. I was wondering how the audience would react to the leap and to me as Kairav, but they welcomed me with open arms."

He further added that his family always watched it but he never followed the drama religiously.

"I have not followed the show as sincerely as my family has in the past, but yes I have caught up with the previous episodes. I like the way everyone has their own colour and story in the show," he said.

"There are so many lives but all of them are interrelated and are always giving an amazing message to the audience as well through their own ups and downs," he added.

Abeer shared further that he tries to relate with the entire team of the show. "Everyone is a catalyst - the writers, the director, the creatives, and the actors too. And on my part, I try to relate to and feel the character's traits and his thought process, etc." he said.

The actor said that the audience is loving the new twist in the show, and added: "How everyone has evolved post the leap and how they are all going to reconnect again, it is very interesting."

source : Ians