Joker: Kunal Jaisingh explains his keenness to do comic roles

MUMBAI : Actor Kunal Jaisingh is keen on doing comic roles after playing romantic roles in previous shows. In fact, he is even making his own videos to show his comic side.

He says: "As I'm very much passionate about acting, I wanted to treat my social media family and make their winters fun. Hence I started sharing my funny acts. Fortunately I'm getting positive feedback. And I would definitely like to show my comic time on screen too."

Kunal is known for playing romantic roles and was last seen in a grey shade in the show 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'. The actor feels humour and laughter are necessary in life.

He adds: "A healthy sense of humour can help us to deal with tough times. Humour might seem like a soothing balm or a light diversion. But humour is much more powerful than something that can simply calm us down. Apart from that they are beneficial for our health. They keep us mentally and physically strong."

SOURCE : IANS



