Journey Of Ashnoor Kaur From A Cute Child Artist To A Gen Next Sensation

MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur is one of the popular faces of the small screen these days. The actress who started her journey as a child artist in the acting world has come a long way. Ashnoor is a powerhouse of talent and there’s no doubt about it.



With just being 15-years-old, Ashnoor has added a lot of credibility to her career and that’s worth applauding. I’m sure most of us remember Ashnoor as the bubbly child star who melted our hearts with her innocence and mind-blowing acting.



Ashnoor has been in the showbiz for a long time and has done a number of TV shows. So, let’s run you through Ashnoor’s glorious career which is shining bright ever since she started acting.



The actress made her debut at the age of 5 in Zee TV’s show Jhansi Ki Rani in 2009. The cutie won hearts with her wonderful acting skills. In 2010, Ashnoor bagged a role in Star Plus’ popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.



Well, then there was no looking back as the actress was quite in demand and went on to get meaty roles in many popular shows.



In 2011, she was seen in mythological drama series Shobha Somnath Ki. Then in 2012, Kaur was seen in three popular shows C.I.D, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha.



Ashnoor went on to continue her acting year after year. She bagged shows like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Mahabharata, Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, and Jai Jag Janani Maa Durga in 2013.



Ashnoor’s kitty was full of top shows like The Adventures of Hatim, Tum Sath Ho Jab Apne in 2014. She played different roles over the years and fans simply loved her.



In 2015, she was seen in Siyaasat. And in the same year, she bagged Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ashnoor was quite recognized for her role as Naira Singhania.



In 2017 and 2018, Ashnoor was seen in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai and Prithvi Vallah respectively.



Currently, the actress is seen as Mini in Patiala Babes where she is impressing everyone with her mature acting. Her presence in the show lights up the screen. The actress recently won the Jury Special Award For Next Generation Star at Indian Telly Awards.



Ashnoor’s journey is unstoppable and we would love to see her doing more such shows and entertain us.