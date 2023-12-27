Journey to the Birthplace:'Shrimad Ramayan' in Ayodhya

Shrimad

MUMBAI : The 'Shrimad Ramayan' team recently embarked on a pilgrimage to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, marking a pivotal moment in their creative journey. This visit provided an opportunity to connect deeply with the historical roots of their story. 

The team's exploration included sacred sites such as Ram Janmabhoomi, Kanak Bhavan, and Hanuman Garhi, immersing them in the city's spiritual ambience and historical significance.

Neeraj Vyas, Business Head at Sony Entertainment Television, highlighted the significance of the journey: "Our visit to Ayodhya underscores our commitment to bringing Lord Ram's story to a new generation. We are dedicated to presenting his timeless values and teachings, emphasizing their relevance in today's world."

Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Founder of Swastik Productions and Creator of 'Shrimad Ramayan,' commented on the impact of their Ayodhya experience: "Our visit to Ayodhya brings a tangible depth to our series, infusing it with the historical resonance of this revered city, thereby enhancing the narrative of 'Shrimad Ramayan'."

Sujay Reu, portraying Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shri Ram, shared his insights: "The pilgrimage to Ayodhya has been transformative. It has enhanced my understanding and portrayal of Lord Ram, reinforcing my commitment to depict his character with greater sincerity and depth."

Prachi Bansal, who plays Mata Sita, reflected on her journey: "Experiencing Ayodhya firsthand was divine. It brought me closer to understanding Mata Sita's strength and grace."

Basant Bhatt, as Lakshman, expressed his perspective: "Ayodhya's vibrancy gave me a fresh view of Lakshman's devotion and loyalty. This experience has been a guiding light for my role."

Nirbhay Wadhwa, portraying Lord Hanuman: "The spiritual energy of Ayodhya was invigorating. It made me realize the enormity of Hanuman's unwavering faith and dedication."

'Shrimad Ramayan' is set to premiere on January 1, 2024, at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television, promising a rendition that genuinely respects the epic's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.


 

