Judge Geeta Kapur goes gaga over contestant Shubham Revankar's inventive lyrical performance on India's Best Dancer Season 3

Judge Geeta Kapur

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' has thrilled viewers as it premiered its Audition Rounds on 8th April. In the upcoming weekend, the superlative dance talent will continue to surprise everybody with some exceptional performances. Taking charge of picking the best of the best, judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis, the E.E.N.T specialists would be assessing the contestants as they put their best foot forward. Getting the groove on would be Maharashtra's very own Shubham Revankar whose beautiful translation of the song 'Sunn Ri Sakhi' would make judge Geeta Kapur's heart flutter! 

Right after the magical performance, judge Geeta Kapur will say, "I want someone to love like this! There are performances that you feel at peace watching, there is "sukoon". This was a "sukoon wali" act, I loved watching it. You took me on a journey. I feel very happy when dancers come on stage and I become a part of their journey. It was a beautiful journey where I felt like I was in a garden."  

Surprising the judges, Shubham shares that he is a self-taught dancer, and the performance was his own choreography. The talented dancer will also reveal that he has performed previously for reality shows and competitions because of his father who was his biggest supporter. Talking about him, Shubham will add, "Mummy would say study first and dance later, dad would say passion first and then studies." On being asked where his father is, the judges would be in for an emotional shock as he lost his father a year and a half ago.

Shubham’s parents are his biggest cheerleaders and this performance on the stage of India’s Best Dancer Season 3 was his first performance in his father's absence. Shubham would further lovingly talk about his father saying, "He would say "what you like, do that first, what others like, you do not have to do that." I professed that I would like to dance and he supported me in every possible way that a father could support his son. Even if I would come home late at night after rehearsals, I would think my parents are sleeping but they would still be awake. There so many small things they used to look after. And, I just miss him a lot." 

Will Shubham be able to make his place in the mega auditions and win the competition for his father?

To watch Shubham Revankar's mesmerising performance, tune in to India's Best Dancer Season 3, this weekend at 8:00 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

