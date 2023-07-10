Judge of India’s Got Talent, Badshah to sponsor education for members of the Zero Degree Group!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/20/2023 - 18:49
India’s Got Talent

MUMBAI: This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television's talent reality show, India's Got Talent will pay a grand tribute to filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra by celebrating 45 glorious years of his cinematic brilliance. Not only this, joining the show will also be the winners of the previous season – Divyansh and Manuraj who will share many memorable moments from their time on the show last season. Ready to win over the judges –Kirron Kher and Badshah followed by the guests, the contestants are ready to charm everyone with their impressive acts.

Renowned for their remarkable dance performance, Mumbai's Zero Degree Group will once again blow everyone’s minds with their entertaining performance on 'London Thumkda' from the film 'Queen'. In awe of their performance, Kirron Kher said, “You’ll are wonderful dancers and better than everybody!” Adding on to the compliments, Badshah calls it, “The best and the most entertaining performance on India’s Got Talent ever!” He also says that their performance should go into the ‘Hall of Fame.’

Post the performance, the host of the show, Arjun Bijlani invites Kartavya’s parents on stage and narrates how the kids of the Zero Degree group are mischievous yet hardworking when it comes to their talent, but Kartavya has been instrumental in bringing about positive changes in his family’s life. Kartavya's mother goes on to share that even though Kartavya is a child, his understanding of life and the struggles they face as a family knows no bounds and today, they feel elated to be known as Kartavya's parents.

Moved by Kartavya’s dedication towards his family and his art, Badshah announces, “Starting today until 12th standard, I will sponsor your education and pay the necessary fees. In fact, whoever needs my help from the entire group, I will take care of it.”

Tune in to India’s Got Talent this Saturday & Sunday at 9:30 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

