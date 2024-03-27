Jugal gets arrested: Will Pushpa and Devi be able to save him in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible narrates the story of Pushpa Patel (Karuna Pandey), a hardworking and resilient woman facing many challenges head-on. In the recent episodes, the audience saw Deepti (Garima Parihar) and Chirag (Navin Pandita) deciding to adopt Swara (Vrihi Kodvara), completing their family. When all things seem to be well in the Patel family, there comes a shocking twist in their lives with Jugal (Anshul Trivedi) getting accused of killing Dilip Patel (Jayesh More).

As the Patel family initiates the adoption proceedings, they celebrate Swara’s birthday in a restaurant. While everyone is celebrating her birthday, Dilip Patel, , is plotting an ultimate revenge against Jugal. To take revenge on Dilip Patel, Santosh (Amit Srikant Singh) decides to burn down the restaurant. As everyone tries to run out of the restaurant, Dilip and Jugal are left insideRashi sees that Jugal has pushed Dilip into the fire leading to his apparent death. As Rashi accuses Jugal of throwing her father into the fire, the police arrest Jugal and take him to jail. At this juncture, Pushpa’s mentor, and lawyer Devi (Urvashi Dholakia) make a comeback to try and get Jugal out of jail.

Karuna Pandey, who plays the role of Pushpa, says, "Pushpa’s life is filled with challenges and with the fire incident, she has come to a point where she feels hopeless. On one side, her estranged husband is caught in the fire and on the other hand, her best friend Jugal is accused of killing him. She is at a crossroads where she doesn’t know what to do even though deep down, she believes that Jugal would never do anything drastic. It’s going to be a test of Pushpa’s strength and I am sure the audience will be hooked to see what happens next.”

Tune in to watch Pushpa Impossible only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 PM