Juhi's punishment for Sid and Ishani in Sanjivani 2

28 Aug 2019 11:45 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Ishani files a complaint against Sid and almost gets him expelled.

Vardhan is very happy to see his dream being fulfilled thanks to Ishani.

Ishani changes the complaint at the last minute, and Vardhan scares her saying that she will have to bear the punishment.

Juhi thus takes over the case and punishes Ishani by making her work under Sid.

Juhi wants Ishani and Sid to team up and work for the betterment of Sanjivani.

Shashank too agrees with Juhi’s punishment.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.

